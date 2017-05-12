CUC workers to get standby, hazard, longevity pay

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board adopted a proposal on Tuesday to give CUC employees standby pay, hazardous pay and longevity pay starting on June 11 of this year.

This was the recommendation of the personnel committee headed by board secretary Albert Taitano, and according to CUC chief financial officer Antonio Castro, the total cost will be $221,112 for the remaining months of fiscal year 2017 which ends on Sept. 30, 2017

In a presentation, Castro said the standby pay will be calculated at $1 per hour for employees who are on standby.

If during standby the employee is called to work, then the pay rate changes to the trouble call rate of $1.50, he added.

It will cost CUC $9,348 to cover the standby pay for 38 personnel from the power distribution, power generation, water, wastewater, Tinian, Rota and safety divisions.

Castro said the hazardous pay is calculated at 5 percent for all trade employees, adding it will cost CUC $45,615 to pay the 209 personnel from Saipan, Tinian and Rota for the remaining months of fiscal year 2017.

The projected cost of longevity pay is $408,796 for fiscal year 2018.

Castro said for the remaining months of fiscal year 2017, they will spend $110,061 on longevity pay.

There will be 80 employees who can avail themselves of the longevity pay — 73 from Saipan, seven from Rota and none from Tinian.

CUC board vice chairman Eric San Nicolas said their chief financial officer and budget analyst were able to assess CUC’s financial standing and assured the board it has sufficient funds to allocate for the standby, hazard and longevity pay.

“We look at this as an investment on our employees and not necessarily an expense,” he added.

CUC chairwoman Adelina Roberto said they approved the extra pay without increasing rates.

“We are taking action on this without even asking for a rate increase,” she said, adding that their finance office was able to cut unnecessary costs to address the additional compensation for CUC personnel.

CUC board treasurer Joe Torres said they should recognize all employees who deserve the extra pay as he lauded CUC management for looking into the benefits of the employees, adding that the pay adjustment was long overdue.