Mayor Apatang says 2-year extension sought for poker arcades reasonable

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang says the proposed two-year extension to allow poker operators to continue doing business in residential villages is reasonable.

The mayor expressed his position in a letter to lawmakers regarding House Local Bill 20-12 which grants owners and operators of nonconforming adult gambling machine businesses two more years to relocate to zoning districts where such establishments are permitted.

Under current law, poker arcade operators in the villages have until Oct. 2017 to relocate.

In his letter to Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation chairman Rep., John Paul Sablan, the bill’s author, the mayor said they have asked and have yet to receive from the Zoning Office statistics on poker outlets on Saipan.

“Our curiosity is focused on the effect the bill will have on non-conforming establishments; we wanted to know how many such establishments and the number of machines that are or will be expected to relocate and comply with Saipan Local Law 18-5 and the application of the limitations set out in that law,” he said.

Apatang said he believes that if 50 percent or more of currently operating poker shops or if more than 50 percent of the currently licenses machines are impacted by the extension or the lack of one, then it should make a lot of sense to push the bill forward.

Still, he added, “for whatever its worth, we have to defer to the local delegation to decide on the fate of the bill, but we want to express our full support for its passage.”

Apatang said he is concerned about the potential loss of revenue in poker license fees that fund the scholarships awarded by the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program.

In March Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro reminded poker operators in residential villages that they have until Oct. 15, 2017 to relocate to a new location in an adult business park, a tourist resort, mixed commercial, Garapan core, Garapan east or Beach Road zoning district.

She said poker arcade owners have had four years to prepare for their relocation.