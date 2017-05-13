Senate to hold public hearing on Cellular/ Mobile Telephone Restrictions in Vehicles Act

THE Senate will hold a public hearing on a measure that will restrict the use of cellular phones when operating a vehicle.

The Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications is reviewing H.B. 20-8 or the Cellular/Mobile Telephone Restrictions in Vehicles Act which was introduced by House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez and passed by the House on Feb. 28, 2017.

The Senate committee chairman, Sixto Igisomar said in an interview that he has received calls from concerned individuals regarding the bill. He said they want to increase the proposed penalty “to make it more effective and to really deter motorists” from using their cell phones while driving.

The bill is proposing to impose a fine of $100 for the first violation and $250 for the second offense.

But the bill also exempts law enforcement officers who are responding to an emergency situation.

“This is a good bill, but the issue is the amount of the fines,” Igisomar said. “We get feedback from the public, and some people have suggested increasing the fine from $100 to $500 to make it a real deterrence, because texting when driving is not really right — you are putting other people’s lives in danger.”

He added, “Another issue that I am not too comfortable with is the exemption for law enforcement officer responding to an emergency situation. Well, how do we know it’s an emergency? And what happened to the law enforcers’ radio? Are we moving away from the radio? I understand the technology, but if we are to restrict, it should be all or nothing. I don’t agree to restrict some and exempt others. It’s either we totally restrict the use of it or nothing at all. So it’s an important bill and we want to hear the public’s opinions.”

He said they will soon announce a date for the public hearing on H.B. 20-8.