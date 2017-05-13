Community invited to NMC’s 36th Charter Day celebration today

(NMC) — Northern Marianas College employees and students are inviting the community to what promises to be one of the liveliest events of the year: Charter Day.

Click to enlarge

The Charter Day celebration, meant to commemorate the institution’s founding 36 years ago, will be held today, Friday, May 12, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the NMC South Field next to the NMC Gymnasium.

“The campus community is looking forward to welcoming everyone to NMC for Charter Day,” said NMC President Dr. Carmen Fernandez.

The Charter Day celebration will feature the top scoring contestants in the Proa Factor Talent Competition as well as a performance by LJ Naputi, who swept all the awards at the recent Flame Tree Festival Chamolinian Music Contest. The entertainment lineup will also include Parker Yobei, Roman Jr. Tudela; Big J; Simiyan Marianas; Rhythm & Harmony; the Carolinian Maas Dance Group; the Palauan Community; 29:11 Dance Group; Nikki Ayuyu; Felix Rabauliman; Three Shores; and many more.

In addition to the performances, Charter Day festivities will also feature a number of food vendors and other organizations who are showcasing their programs and services.

Additionally, Northern Marianas College will also be holding an investiture ceremony for the newly elected officers of the Associated Students of NMC, the student government body.

This year, the Northern Marianas College Cooperative Research, Education, and Extension Service will also be hosting demonstrations and giving away seedlings, plants, and other items.