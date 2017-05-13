Chief executive officer sues IT&E

IT&E chief executive officer John Compton is suing the telecommunications company for breach of contract and is also demanding a jury trial in the CNMI Superior Court.

Compton, though his attorney William M. Fitzgerald, stated that IT&E on or about Feb. 17, 2017 breached their written contract by reducing Compton’s salary by 20 percent retroactive to Jan. 2017.

Fitzgerald said the company again breached the contract by failing to make a guaranteed payment of $100,000 as required by the contract and failing to pay salary required by the contract of $250,000.

He said IT&E also failed to provide Compton with the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA bonus as provided in the contract.

Fitzgerald said IT&E likewise breached the contract in April 2017 by informing Compton that it was considering changing Compton’s employment status by making him a part-time employee.

According to Fitzgerald, because of these breaches, Compton has sustained damages in a sum to be proven at trial.

The complaint stated that Compton is a 62-year-old West Point graduate and former U.S. Army officer with more than 30 years of experience in the communications industry in various countries around the world, including Russia, the United States, Mexico and Haiti.

Fitzgerald said because of Compton’s vast experience in the communications industry, Compton was recruited by IT&E in 2014.

On March 5, 2014, Jose Ricardo Delgado, a director and primary stakeholder of Micronesian Telecommunications Corporation and acting as the agent for and on behalf of IT&E, sent Compton a written employment contract as the CEO of the company, Fitzgerald said.

On March 5, 2014 Compton accepted the offer by affixing his signature to the contract as directed by Delgado, thereby entering into a written contract.

Fitzgerald said the terms of the contract included, among other things, a salary of $220,000 per year from April 2014 to April 2017, with a guaranteed payment of $100,000 at the end of the third year which was due on April 1, 2017.

Moreover, the lawyer said the contract provided a salary of $250,000 per year for 2017 and 2018 with a guaranteed payment at the end of year 5 of $150,000 and eligibility to participate in a bonus plan.

Fitzgerald said Compton performed all conditions, covenants and promises required in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract.

Compton is asking the court for a damage award consisting of the full value of the contract from the time of the breach through year 5 as expressed in the written contract.