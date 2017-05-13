Governor appoints 2 CHCC board members

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres has appointed Leticia Reyes and David Borja Rosario as members of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s governing board.

CHCC “is mandated to coordinate and provide the delivery of quality healthcare to the people of the commonwealth in a financially responsible manner,” the governor said in his letter to Senate President Arnold I. Palacios.

“With that being said, I am confident that Ms. Reyes and Mr. Rosario will devote their time and efforts on this important deliberative body,” the governor added.

The nominations require the advice and consent of the Senate.

In Feb. 2017, the governor announced the nominations of Dr. Larry B. Hocog and William Cing to the CHCC board which has five seats.

“I want to thank the governor for his confidence in me,” Reyes stated in an email to Variety. “I will be working with the Senate on my confirmation and hopefully once confirmed I will be working with other board members to improve the quality of service to our people. I look forward to establishing close relations with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to ensure compliance with Medicare standards. As a former director of nursing, I will look into how to retain and maintain our nursing workforce.”

Reyes is a long-time nurse practitioner and is currently working for the Saipan Health Clinic.

She initiated the Nursing Assistantship Program which aimed at alleviating the nursing shortage on island by targeting aspiring nurses at Saipan Southern High School. The program was launched in 2009 and she served as its coordinator and instructor from 2009 to 2011 and from 2014 to 2016.

Reyes served as director of nursing at the Commonwealth Health Center from 2011 to 2013, and administered the nursing program at the hospital and other medical facilities.

Reyes is a post-masters graduate of the University of Massachusetts, and she also attended South University in Savannah. Georgia, where she earned her masters of science in nursing (nursing education). She graduated cum laude from the same university when she obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2009.

She earned her associate degree in nursing at Northern Marianas College in 2004 and graduated cum laude.

David Borja Rosario was acting deputy secretary for Public Health for eight months in 1998. He also served as health educator/adviser in the same department from 1996 to 1998, and in 2002.

As health adviser, he was instrumental in identifying federal funds and for the construction and renovation of a primary health care clinic for women and well-baby clinic, breast and cervical cancer, non-communicable diseases, and STD/HIV.

Borja is currently an environmental specialist at Hofschneider Engineering Corporation.

Before his stint at the private company, he served as director of the Division of Environmental Quality of the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality from 2014 to 2015. As director, he was responsible for the administration and management of DEQ programs, including safe drinking water and well drilling, toxic waste management and air, pesticide and above/underground storage tanks, wastewater, earthmoving and erosion control.

Abroad, Borja served as population communications coordinator at the United Nations Fund for Population Activities for the South Pacific project in Suva, Fiji from 1995 to 1996.

From 1989 to 1995, he served as health education specialist for the South Pacific Commission (Secretariat of the Pacific Community) in Noumea, New Caledonia.

He became health educator administrator at the Department of Public Health and Social Services in Mangilao, Guam from 1986 to 1988.

Borja took a course in management in the International Public Health Sustainable Management Development Program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia in August and Septembe 2000.

He earned his master’s degree in public health with a specialization in health education and health services administration at the University of the Philippines in 1985.

He also earned a degree in political science with public administration from the University of Guam in 1980.

His community involvement includes:

Member/advisor, Marianas March Against Cancer, 2003 to 2013

President, Commonwealth Cancer Association, 2012 to 2013

Chairman, MMAC, 2007 to 2008

Parent Advisory Council, Kagman High School . 2009 to 2010

President, Parent-Teacher-Student Association, Chacha Oceanview Junior High School, school year 2006-2007.