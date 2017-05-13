Gold Mantis vows to pay injured workers; US Labor looks into ‘ongoing case’

GOLD Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC vows to pay its workers who were injured at the casino construction site even as the U.S. Department of Labor says it is looking into an “ongoing case.”

In response to Variety’s inquiries, Gold Mantis issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“Every worker who worked on the Imperial Pacific casino project for Gold Mantis will be made whole in terms of wages for every day they were on the island — even if they did not work some days because of sickness or injury.”

Gold Mantis was also quoted by a newspaper in China as saying that it considers itself to be a “victim” in the situation, saying that the wages “have long been paid to an intermediary company” it hired to recruit the workers.

Wang Tian Ming, one of the workers who was injured at the construction site, said through an interpreter: “We are migrant workers, and we are the victims. Gold Mantis is just trying to avoid responsibility.”

This was echoed by his co-workers, Han Dong and Sun Liang Cai whose fingers were injured at the construction site.

Sun said he paid his own medical bills which totaled $1,000 at the time of the injury, and he is now awaiting surgery.

Han said “Gold Mantis is still refusing to take responsibility. What kind of a large company behaves like this? Who will help us workers?”

Wang, Han Dong and Sun went to the CNMI Department of Labor on Thursday morning but they said they were told that it is not involved in work injury compensation.

Sun expressed the hope that CNMI Labor could still provide some assistance to them so they can be compensated for their injuries.

He said they lack legal immigration status — they entered the island as “tourists” — but they were deceived by false promises into coming to Saipan.

Ongoing case

Jose Carnevali of the U.S. DOL Public Affairs Office said in a separate email that “matters related to the investigation are not completed.”

“Because this is an open, ongoing case, we cannot provide any information at this time,” he added.

U.S. DOL District Director for CNMI Terrence Trotter and Wage and Hour Division investigator Dan Wang met with 92 Mantis workers at their barracks in Dandan at around midnight on Monday to inform them of the unpaid wages and compensation owed to them. The amounts range from $9,000 to $19,000.





On Jan. 28, 2014, the South China Morning Post reported that Zhu Xingliang the founder of Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration, was arrested in a graft probe after being linked to a former Nanjing mayor who was sacked for corruption a year earlier.

Chinese media said Zhu has been under supervision at his home since July 2014.

According to Forbes, Zhu is the largest shareholder of Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration, a pioneer in China’s interior design and decoration business. He founded Suzhou Gold Mantis in 1993.

Gold Mantis has done interior and exterior decorating, landscaping, design and other work for some of China’s best-known new structures of the past decade, including the Bird’s Nest National Stadium and the National Grand Theatre in Beijing.

China Business News, citing sources, reported that operations remain normal at the company.

In a statement on Monday, the company reported total revenue of HK$23.3 billion or $2.99 billion last year, an increase of 31.82 percent from a year earlier.

Zhu, 55, with assets of 18.9 billion yuan or $2.7 billion, was listed as Jiangsu province’s richest businessman last year by a mainland financial magazine, New Fortune.