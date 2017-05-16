CUC board members told to resign

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres has asked members of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board — except Ike Perez — to resign effective Friday.

Perez was not appointed by the governor to the CUC board. He is the representative of the Commonwealth Development Authority which, in 2009, signed an agreement with CUC to settle the utilities corporation’s long-standing debt to CDA.

The CUC board members who are gubernatorial appointees are Adelina Roberto, Eric San Nicolas, Joe Torres, Albert Taitano and David Sablan.

On Friday, the administration said Governor Torres is prepared to appoint a new board to guide the policy direction of CUC.

The administration said more information will be provided this week regarding the CUC board.

The Senate earlier conducted an oversight hearing while the House met with CUC officials regarding the board’s controversial decision to purchase an $11 million power generator from General Pacific Services Marianas whose officials have close ties with some CUC board members.

The CUC board said it has cancelled the request for quotations with GPSM, but the House utilities commission said the board members should resign except for David Sablan who was the only one on the board to oppose the deal with GPSM.

The Senate panel has yet to come out with its recommendations regarding the procurement fiasco.