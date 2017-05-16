Nenpou Shinkyou group holds memorial ceremony in Marpi

THE Nenpou Shinkyo Buddhist Denomination of Japan led by Ryohan Ichimiya held its annual peace ceremonies on Sunday at the Japanese Peace Memorial in Marpi.

The ceremony started at 10 a.m. and was attended by local government officials led by Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion, Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero and Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council Chairman Luis John Castro.

In his remarks, Ryohan Ichimiya said the relationship between the NMI and Japan officially began in May 1919 when the Paris peace treaty authorized Japan to oversee the management of the northern Pacific Ocean southern islands.

During World War II, he said, many Japanese soldiers and civilians died on Saipan.

“The leader of Nenpou Shinkyou has been praying fervently for eternal peace and with the hope that war will never be repeated,” he said.

Ichimiya said the Nenpou Shinkyou teaches all people throughout the world to join together in building a world without conflict regardless of religion, nationality or cultural background.

He said based on that belief, a memorial service was held on Saipan in 2007 to comfort the spirits of those who died here.





Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion, in his message, expressed his appreciation to the Nenpou Shinkyou Denomination for their 11th annual pilgrimage to the Marianas.

He noted the longstanding relations between the NMI and Japan. “We value our relations with Japan, and we will always work hard to strengthen our ties with your country,” he told the visitors.

Saipan Mayor David Apatang, in an interview, said there were about 50 Nenpou Shinkyou denomination members who attended the event.

“We hope for an even bigger crowd next year,” he said, adding that the CNMI government is always happy to see the denomination members visit the island every year.

Also participating in this year’s peace ceremony were the new Japan consul, Kinji Shinodo, former MVA Managing Director Perry Tenorio, his wife Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio, event coordinator and CNMI honorary tourism ambassador Willie Matsumoto and his wife Pacific Eagle Enterprises Inc. vice president Ayako Matsumoto.

In 2008, Nenpou Shinkyou built a peace monument on Saipan and erected two more monuments in 2015 that were inscribed with the text of a poem written by the emperor and empress of Japan.

“We hope that this event will continue year after year, and that this memorial will continue to be a symbol of peace all over the world,” Ichimiya said.