New Japan consul arrives on Saipan

THE new Japanese consul arrived on island Tuesday to begin his two-year assignment in the CNMI.

On Sunday, Kinji Shinoda made his first public appearance at the Nenpou Shinkyou Buddhist Denomination annual peace memorial ceremony in Marpi.

“As a diplomat I want to promote the relationship between Japan and the CNMI while serving the Japanese people in the Northern Marianas,” he told reporters.





Among the local officials he met on Sunday were Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero, Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion and Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council Chairman Luis John Castro.

Shinoda said he also intends to meet members of the Japanese community on Saipan and other CNMI government officials, especially Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres.

His previous diplomatic assignment was to Denmark. After his term in the CNMI, he said he will retire. “I think this will be my last assignment,” he added.