HANMI discusses workforce issues

MEMBERS of the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands met on Friday to discuss the CW cap and other workforce issues.

Gloria Cavanagh, HANMI president, cited the U.S. General Accountability Office or GAO study which states that the removal of all foreign workers on CW-1 permits will result in a 26 to 62 percent reduction in the CNMI’s Gross Domestic Product

She said hotels represent a small portion of the CW-1 petitions, but added that without the businesses that support the hotel and tourism industry, “our economy will collapse.”

There are still not enough U.S. qualified workers to fill certain private-sector jobs, she added.

She said during the meeting, “the impending exhaustion of the FY 2018 CW cap” was among the topics of discussion.

In April, Gov. Ralph Torres testified before the U.S Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources regarding H.R. 339, which will increase the CW cap from 12,998 to 15,000 for fiscal year 2017.

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan introduced the bill which has already been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

“At the Senate hearing last month,” Cavanagh said, “we were reminded of the labor abuses during the garment factory days. Additionally with the situation regarding [Imperial Pacific contractors] MCC and Gold Mantis, the U.S. Senate asked whether the abuses are happening again.”

Cavanagh said they will provide additional, accurate information to the federal government regarding the CNMI workforce situation: why the CW program is still essential to the local economy; local wage levels, which are more competitive now; and why worker conditions are better and recent abuses are exceptions and not the norm.