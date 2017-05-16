NMI visitor arrivals up 48% in April

(MVA) — Visitor arrivals to the Northern Marianas increased 48 percent in April 2017 compared to April 2016. According to the Marianas Visitors Authority, visitor arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota numbered 52,438 in April 2017, compared to 35,394 received in April 2016. This is the third highest April arrival total in NMI history, with the record being set in April 1998.

Arrivals from Korea more than doubled for the third month in a row, growing 102 percent higher to 27,463 visitors and representing over half of all tourist arrivals to the Marianas for the month. Arrivals to the Marianas from Korea are up 83 percent overall this fiscal year, driven by direct flight services via five airlines: Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Eastar, and T’way.

Visitor arrivals from China grew 16 percent compared to April 2017 to 17,511. The 2017 Shanghai World Travel Fair in March increased awareness of the destination through industry and consumer channels. Also, media and agent familiarization tours have strengthened exposure and the sales network. Lastly, road shows jointly hosted by MVA and key partners have been well-received in major cities with growth potential, including Tianjin, Jinan, Shijiazhuang and Taiyuan.

“The Marianas economy is thriving as we enjoy a continued increase in visitor arrivals,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “A very large part of this success is the CW-1 visa program that provides accessibility to an adequate workforce to sustain the tourism industry and the CNMI visa-waiver program that makes it more convenient for visitors from key markets to visit The Marianas, versus other beach resort destinations. MVA agrees with the recent findings of the U.S. Government Accountability Office that both these programs are critical for the vitality of the Marianas tourism industry and for continuing economic growth. MVA will continue its aggressive marketing campaigns in all source markets to ensure the Marianas brand remains relevant.”

Arrivals from Japan fell 10 percent to 3,857 visitors in April, largely due to an increase in package tour costs and the overall drop in outbound travel from Japan to beach resort destinations.

Due to higher visitor arrivals from other markets, hotel room rates in the Marianas are higher than average. As a result, many families chose to travel to cheaper destinations during the Golden Week holiday in late April and earlier May.

MVA is in talks with several airlines to launch charter services from unserved cities in Japan in the coming months. There are concerns capacity at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport may hinder an agreement, but negotiations will continue as MVA continues to place a high priority on the revitalization of the Japan market.