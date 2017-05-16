NMC celebrates 36th Charter Day

HUNDREDS joined the celebration of Northern Marianas College’s 36th Charter Day on Friday.

NMC President Carmen Fernandez said the celebration, which started at 4 p.m. and continued until 10 p.m., was a successful family event.

According to NMC Institutional Advancement Office Director Frankie Eliptico, there were 35 booths on campus, selling food or providing information about community organizations.

He said student groups were also provided space to highlight their programs, and these included the Nursing Club, the Education Club, the Business Club and the Natural Resources Club.

“This is their opportunity to showcase their leadership and practice their interaction with the community,” he added.

Eliptico said the event was community oriented. “This is not for commercial ventures. You don’t see huge companies here. It is mostly for community organization.”

He said they also made sure that that they provided a safe and healthy environment for children.

“This time we made a statement. We banned the selling of soda or any sugar-sweetened beverages — we are only selling water and coconut juice,” Eliptico said, adding that they also observed a no smoking and no liquor policy.

To encourage people to plant vegetables and fruits in their backyard, NMC’s Cooperative Research Extension and Education Service gave away seedlings and plants and exhibited a variety of crops harvested recently.

The main event of the celebration was the Proa Factor talent competition. There were 15 participants with dancer Jerico Montenejo winning first prize. Second place was rapper Goddhy Gord Taitingfong; third, Felix Nathan Palacios, another dancer; fourth, violinist Kevin Liang; and fifth, singer Donato Santiago Jr.