Ambrosio Ogumoro asks court to acquit him or allow a new trial

FORMER Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Ambrosio Ogumoro has filed a Rule 29 motion in Superior Court for judgment of acquittal and, alternately, a Rule 33 motion for a new trial.

His defense counsel Mark Hanson said in the motion filed last week that “no rational juror could have found beyond a reasonable doubt all of the essential elements of the crime of theft by deception in violation of 6 CMC § 1603(a) as charged.”

Hanson said the jury verdict should not stand, adding that his client is entitled to a judgment of acquittal on Count 1 of the second amended information.

Ogumoro brought a Toyota Tercel owned by DPS to a shop which repaired it for $2,500, an amount that was paid by DPS. The prosecution said he then sold the car to the brother of his common-law wife, Herman Manglona, for $50.

For this incident, he was found guilty of theft by deception by the jurors and guilty of misconduct in public office by Judge Kenneth Govendo, Ogumoro will be sentenced Sept. 12, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Hanson said because the court’s verdict on the misdemeanor charge of misconduct in public office appeared to track the result of the jury verdict, and because there is a corresponding lack of evidence of illegal conduct to support a conviction for misconduct in public office, Ogumoro is also entitled to a judgment of acquittal on the misdemeanor count II of the 2nd amended information: misconduct in public office.

At the same time, Hanson accused the government of prosecutorial misconduct in the jury trial.

He accused the prosecutor of making substantial misstatements of fact and law; vouching for the truth and veracity of government witness testimony; interjecting the personal beliefs of the prosecutor; shifting the burden to the defendant to prove that he did not make a “false impression as to value”; and for introducing “arguably perjured testimony and exhibits.”

All of which, Hanson said, substantially prejudiced Ogumoro’s right to a fair trial and led to the jury verdict on charges of theft by deception, the lawyer added.

He said the court should grant Ogumoro a new trial on Counts I and II of the second amended information.

Hanson said during pre-trial and during the trial, he objected to the reference to and/or the introduction of evidence — and moved for a declaration of a mistrial — of various testimony and exhibits that effectively shifted the burden to the defendant to prove the truth of the impression, if any, the defendant made to Procurement and Supply Director Herman Sablan as to the value of the 1995 Toyota Tercel that was surveyed and sold by Sablan, and not Ogumoro, to Manglona on Oct. 25, 2012.

Hanson added that he also objected to the prosecutor’s “myriad misstatements of fact, law and testimony to the jury throughout the trial; the prosecutor’s vouching for the credibility of witnesses that testified at trial; the prosecutor’s statements of his personal beliefs about the facts and testimony at trial; and the prosecution’s “reckless subordination of arguably perjurious testimony from at least one witness.”

Hanson reiterated that Sablan, not Ogumoro, executed the documents necessary to sell the Tercel to Manglona.

He said Ogumoro did not, as a matter of law, “obtain” the Tercel as that term is defined in 6 CMC § l03(a)(1).

Accordingly, Hanson added, the jury could not, as a matter of law, have found Ogumoro guilty of theft by deception in violation of 6 CMC § 1603(a) which required, as an element of the crime, the jury to find beyond a reasonable doubt that Ogumoro “purposely obtained” the Tercel.

Hanson said the government did not establish that Ogumoro committed a violation of theft by deception in Saipan, and the prosecution also did not show that the violation of 6 CMC § 1603(a) occurred on about Dec. 5, 2012 as charged in the second amended information argued Hanson.

The record is clear that the sale of the Tercel occurred six weeks prior to that, on Oct. 25, 2012, Hanson said.

The jury was instructed that the exact date of the crime charged did not have to be proved, but that it had to have happened reasonably close to that time, Hanson added.

He said should the court determine that there was sufficient evidence for the jury to find all of the elements of theft by deception beyond a reasonable doubt, the court should still order a new trial because of the “substantial prejudice of the prosecutorial misconduct in the first jury trial in this matter.”