Tinian mayor complains of military’s ‘lack of transparency’

TINIAN (Office of the Mayor) — Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas sent the following letter on Monday to Rear Adm. Shoshana S. Chatfield, commander, Joint Region Marianas of the U.S. Navy:

“The French-led exercise named Jeanne D’Arc 2017 is scheduled to commence today. It is extremely unfortunate that the Points of Contact on this exercise, despite initial meetings more than a month ago with my Military Liaison/Policy Advisor, have taken an approach that shows a lack of transparency. The document providing critical information for the Municipality of Tinian & Aguiguan was only transmitted via Director Randel Sablan to my advisor this past Friday, May 12, 2017 at approximately 6 p.m. Considering that is only 3 days before the scheduled commencement of the exercise, May 15, 2017, it is extremely disappointing.

“As a result, we are at a point where a rubber boat insertion exercise is scheduled for Chulu Beach, scheduled from today, without ample time to inform our residents who fish on those beaches both during the day and at night. We have expressed support for our relationship with the Military, and it is unfortunate that the People of Tinian are placed in this predicament when due diligence should have been given from the DoD’s side of the table.

“On behalf of the People of Tinian, I submit this letter of extreme concern to you.”

Also on Monday, the mayor issued the following advisory:

“The Jeanne d’Arc military exercise is an annual French-led exercise and is a multinational exercise that is sponsored by Marine Forces Pacific conducted between Guam and Tinian.

“The exercise will involve U.S. Marines, French troops, a Japanese small-boat platoon, and two British Merlin helicopters conducting exercises in the North Field Area. There will be approximately 192 soldiers participating in this exercise.

“We are asking residents of Tinian to stay clear of Chulu Beach and North Field on the following days and times:

Monday, May 15, 2017

4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

8 a.m. – 12 noon

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

6 a.m. – 4 p.m.”