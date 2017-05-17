DOL: 11 illegal aliens seeking government assistance

THE local Department of Labor said 11 “tourists” who worked at the Imperial Pacific construction site are requesting food and housing assistance from the CNMI government.

In an email on Monday, DOL Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero said the workers claimed that their employers were Imperial Pacific contractors MCC and Beilida.

“Other state and federal enforcement partners including the Commonwealth Casino Commission have been alerted about this latest development,” Deleon Guerrero said.

“The CNMI DOL itself is working on identifying the whereabouts of these workers,” she added, saying that she will provide more updates to the media once they get more information.

The federal government has filed charges against certain MCC and Beilida personnel for unlawful employment of aliens and for bringing in and harboring certain aliens.

Another Imperial Pacific contractor, Gold Mantis, has promised to pay its 92 workers who have staged public protests over their unpaid wages. They said they entered the CNMI as “tourists.”