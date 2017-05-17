$200,000 cash bail imposed on ‘ice’ defendant

A 24-year-old man who is believed to be the main supplier of “ice” on Saipan was apprehended by the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Xinqiang Zheng, aka “Shawn,” was charged with possession, trafficking, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance: methamphetamine or ice.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $200,000 cash bail on Zheng during Monday’s hearing.

Zheng appeared in the custody of the Department of Corrections and was represented by his court-appointed lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark, while Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid appeared for the government.

The CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force said it conducted a monitored “buy-walk” operation at two separate locations that involved Zheng and yielded a total of 6.8 grams of ice.

A cooperating defendant assisted the task force in conducting a monitored and recorded controlled-substance purchase from Zheng.

In the first operation, the informant bought 2.5 grams of ice from Zheng worth $750.

In the second operation, the cooperating defendant purchased 4.3 grams of ice from Zheng worth $1,250.

Police said the ice was tested using their field narcotic identification kit and the result was presumptive positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

The CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force then executed an arrest warrant on Zheng in Gualo Rai on May 12, 2017 at 2:50 a.m.

His preliminary hearing was set for May 25, 2017 at 9 a.m. while his arraignment will be held on June 5, 2017 at 9 a.m.