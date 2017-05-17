Governor accepts CUC board members’ resignations

THE gubernatorial appointees on the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board turned in their resignations on Monday and were accepted by Gov. Ralph Torres.

In his letter to CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho on Monday, Torres said the resignations took effect Monday, and that he will appoint new board members.

Those who resigned were Adelina Roberto, Eric San Nicolas, Joe Torres, Albert Taitano and David Sablan.

In a statement, the governor said:

“It is important that we remember that CUC is more than just a board. It is a body of 400 hardworking people who dedicate their professional lives each and every day to the benefit of our community.

“Through all its ups and downs, the employees of CUC are true public servants that want the best for the islands they serve. I am proud of them and the work they do and hope to support them as we restructure the board’s composition.

“It is my commitment to our commonwealth that a new direction will be taken by a new board with the ratepayers’ best interests in mind and with the shared goal of addressing our long term utility needs.”

In separate interviews, Senate President Arnold Palacios and Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero commended the governor for making the right decision regarding the CUC board.

It was not an easy decision to make, Palacios said, “but at the end of the day, he had to make that hard decision.”

According to Palacios, “Because of the situation and the issues that came out and all the turbulence — things needed to change. I am glad the governor came up with that decision.”

Palacios said the Senate will be looking forward to reviewing the qualifications of the new appointees to the CUC board, and to ensuring that they are qualified and committed to what is in the best interests of the CNMI.

“We will make sure that we learn from this experience. The Senate will also be looking at a different structure for CUC that the [Office of the Public Auditor] has recommended. We will entertain the governor’s appointments and move forward.”

In a separate interview, Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero, who is the vice chairman of the House utilities committee, said the governor made a decision based on what is best for CUC and the CNMI.

He is hoping that the governor will appoint new board members with engineering or technical backgrounds.

“I recommend that the governor look into the appointees’ credentials and make sure they are knowledgeable about utilities — that they are qualified to make sound decisions regarding CUC matters.”

Guerrero said Torres also should consider privatizing CUC. “We should find somebody capable to run CUC,” he added.