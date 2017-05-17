Lauri Ogumoro appointed to CHCC board

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres has appointed Lauri B. Ogumoro as a member of the governing board of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation.

Last week, the governor appointed former nursing director Leticia Reyes and former deputy secretary for public health and health educator/adviser David Borja Rosario to the board which has five seats.

In March, the Senate confirmed the governor’s first two nominees: Dr. Larry B. Hocog and Tinian Health Center Resident Director William Cing.

A long-time social and health worker and advocate, Ogumoro is currently the executive director of Karidat, a charitable organization.

She has been connected with it for 15 years now and has also been responsible for the daily operations of Guma’ Esperansa, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, date violence and human trafficking.

From 1984 to 2000, Ogumoro worked at the Commonwealth Health Center as medical social services manager and administrator for the hemodialysis program.

At CHC, she provided direct social services and crisis intervention for patients and family members.

She also developed grants to provide the first sexual-assault, nurse-examiner training to CHC nurses so they are able to conduct sexual-assault examinations on Saipan, Tinian and Rota.

In addition, she developed a policy and procedure manual for the hemodialysis program in accordance with Healthcare Financing Administration/Medicare standards.

From 1982 to 1984, Ogumoro was a social worker in the Office on Aging of the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.

Ogumoro has a master’s degree in social work from the University of Hawaii, Manoa, where she graduated cum laude.

She earned her bachelor’s degree with a major in sociology and a minor in anthropology at the Eastern Oregon State College.

She also completed two years of a bachelor of science in nursing degree at the Oregon Health Sciences University satellite program at Eastern Oregon State College.

In 2014, the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence named Ogumoro recipient of the Bridge of Light Award. She also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Guam Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

Nominees to the CHCC board are subject to Senate confirmation.