Visitors from ‘The World’ to spend two days on Saipan

THE largest private, residential cruise ship, “The World,” arrived on Saipan, Monday morning — the latest vessel to call at the island’s port, Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion said.

“Our staff was out there early this morning to set up a welcome booth for our visitors,” he told Variety.

He said they hired cultural dancers to perform for the visitors as they disembarked from the ship at the seaport in Lower Base.

“We understand that this ship is an exclusive perk for high-spending, high-yield customers,” he added.

The visitors will spend two days on Saipan, he said, as he urged businesses and residents to extend warm greetings to the passengers and crew.

“We will continue to promote the Marianas as a premiere destination for cruise ships,” Concepcion said.

From Saipan, the ship will proceed to Honolulu, Hawaii.

In an interview, a staffer at Norton Lilly International, a shipping agency, said The World arrived here at 7 a.m., Monday, from Keelung, Taiwan, and will dock at the Saipan seaport for 36 hours.





The staffer said the ship has 82 passengers and 273 crewmembers.

The passengers are all millionaires and come from the U.S., Canada, Australia, China and Europe, the staffer added.

“Someone from the CNMI is among the passengers,” the staffer said without elaborating.

“All the passengers are co-owners of The World, and one has to have a net worth of $10 million in order to have an apartment on the ship.”

Described as the “floating city of millionaires” by CNN Travel, the 12-decked vessels has 165 luxury apartments, with prices ranging from $3 million to $15 million. The ship has a 7,000-square-foot spa and fitness center and a 12,000-bottle wine cellar.

Since its maiden voyage in 2002, The World has visited a total of 1,213 ports and sailed 614,000 nautical miles.

This is the second time the World has visited Saipan — the first was in 2006, Variety was told.

The World will leave Saipan on Tuesday, today, at 6 p.m.