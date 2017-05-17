Robbery suspect arrested

ALVIN Iguel Blas, 28, a suspect in a recent Banzai lookout robbery has been arrested by the Department of Public Safety’s special robbery task force.

DPS spokesman, Police Sgt. Jason Tarkong, said DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero created the special task force to investigate robberies on Saipan.

According to Tarkong, on Sunday, at 2:01 p.m., police responded to a report about a robbery that occurred on the road near the Banzai lookout in Marpi.

Police learned that a few minutes before the incident was reported, three Chinese female tourists, ages 24, 26 and 28, parked their pink rented Mustang on the shoulder of the road to take photographs.

Tarkong said a few minutes later, the suspect, described as a male individual approximately 5’5’’ to 5’6 in height, tanned, wearing a gray or green t-shirt and khaki pants, arrived in a white sedan. The suspect got out of the car, approached the three women and offered to take their photographs.

The suspect then reached into the victims’ car and grabbed a pink backpack.

But one of the victims held onto the backpack and struggled with the suspect. The suspect, who was still clutching the backpack, ran back to his white sedan and entered the front passenger side.





But the victim was still holding onto the backpack and was dragged as the suspect’s car drove away.

Eventually, the suspect was able to wrench the backpack from victim’s grasp, causing her to fall and suffer several abrasions and cuts. The two other tourists chased the white sedan but to no avail.

Tarkong said the task force obtained enough evidence to locate the suspect’s car, a white Hyundai Accent which, police learned, belonged to a car rental company.

Blas was arrested by police at 11:14 p.m., Sunday, on a charge of robbery.

In a phone interview, Tarkong told Variety that Blas was the man who grabbed the victim’s backpack. But Tarkong did not provide information about the driver of the getaway car.

As for Blas, Tarkong said police can deetain a suspect for 24 hours, and that a declaration of probable cause and a complaint will probably be filed today or by Tuesday morning.

Tarkong said the police will update the public about the case once they get more information.