Guam quake recorded at magnitude 5.6

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — An earthquake around 2 p.m. Tuesday was strong enough for some island residents to feel a bit of sway, but not powerful enough to knock items off shelves.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 5.6 and occurred about 41 miles south southeast of Inarajan village, Guam. USGS initially recorded it at 5.5.

The earthquake had an undersea depth of 40 miles.

Inarajan Mayor Doris Lujan said she had not received reports of damage or injury.