Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateThu, 18 May 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
20 NMI swimmers off to Guam for championships

     

     

     

     

     

    Wednesday, May 17, 2017-1:42:08P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Guam quake recorded at magnitude 5.6

  • Print
17 May 2017

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — An earthquake around 2 p.m. Tuesday was strong enough for some island residents to feel a bit of sway, but not powerful enough to knock items off shelves.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 5.6 and occurred about 41 miles south southeast of Inarajan village, Guam. USGS initially recorded it at 5.5.

The earthquake had an undersea depth of 40 miles.

Inarajan Mayor Doris Lujan said she had not received reports of damage or injury.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.