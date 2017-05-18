Mayor: Cancelation of direct flights from Japan caused low-turnout of peace pilgrims

THE low turnout of participants for this year’s peace ceremonies conducted by the Nenpou Shinkyou Buddhist Denomination could be attributed to the cancellation of direct flights between Japan and Saipan, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said.

On Sunday, only 42 Nenpou delegation members led by Ryohan Ichimiya participated in the peace ceremonies at the Japanese Peace Memorial and Banzai Cliff in Marpi.

“They were supposed to come here by the hundreds, but because we no longer have direct flights from Japan only a few came,” the mayor said.

A majority of those who regularly visit Saipan for the annual peace pilgrimage are senior citizens, he added.





Before the peace ceremony, three members of the Nenpou delegation met with the mayor at his office. They said it took some delegation members about 40 minutes to be “cleared” by the immigration counter at the Saipan airport through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization.

But Ichimiya said other members who only had tourist visas had to wait for three hours.

Apatang said he assured the delegation that CNMI and federal authorities are trying to address the long wait-time at the Saipan airport’s immigration counters that can take up to four or five hours.

The mayor said they could receive a bigger delegation from the Nenpou group next year if direct flights from Japan are re-established and the long wait-time at the airport is significantly reduced.