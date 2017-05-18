Zoning Board member proposes heavier penalty for non-compliant businesses

ZONING Board member Mariano Taitano is proposing to increase the penalty on conditional use permit holders who fail to comply with the requirements and conditions set by the board.

At a recent board meeting, Taitano said some permit holders are not complying even with the basic requirements.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the law provides a minimum fine of $1,500 a day for every violation.

“We base the total amount of fines on the numbers of violations,” she added.

Ogumoro said unlike the application fee, the board can increase the penalty amount without going through the process of holding a public hearing and publishing the new fee amount in the Commonwealth Register.

Taitano said they should also revoke the conditional use permits of those who have committed crimes in the CNMI, including fraud in foreign labor contracting.

Zoning Board Chair Diego Blanco asked Ogumoro and their legal counsel to look into Taitano’s proposals.

In an interview, Ogumoro said they are working with enforcement agents to revoke the permits of violators.

“We have revoked the permits of some establishment that failed to comply with the law,” she added.