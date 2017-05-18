House panel recommends passage of 4 bills

THE House Committee on Ways and Means chaired by Rep Angel Demapan recommended the passage of House Bills 20-2, 20-42, 20-10 and 20-75.

Introduced by Rep. BJ Attao, H.B. 20-2 will impose a $3-per-pound tax on betel nut imported into the commonwealth by individuals and or businesses.

H.B. 20-42, introduced by Rep. Angel Demapan, will impose the following tax rates on artists registered with the Commonwealth Council Arts and Culture:

• If the yearly total gross revenue is between $0 and $20,000, the tax on the yearly total gross revenue will be zero.

• If the yearly total gross revenue is over $20,000, the tax on the yearly total gross revenue will be 1 percent of total gross revenues in excess of $20,000.

Currently, under 4 CMC § 1302 (a), these rates apply to “persons engaged in the business of producing agricultural products in the commonwealth, or fishing in the commonwealth, or its waters, for dietary consumption….”

H.B. 20-10 will establish a Settlement Revolving Fund Account while H.B. 20-75 will establish the Drug Court Revolving Fund and authorize the CNMI Superior Court Drug Court to impose fees on Drug Court participants. Both bills were also introduced by Rep. Angel Demapan.