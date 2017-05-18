CNMI DOL: Workers seeking government assistance employed by illegal company

THE local Department of Labor said there are now 14 foreign workers requesting CNMI government assistance and some of them are employees of a company which is not a registered business or employer in the commonwealth — cmcmacau.com.

In an email to Variety, DOL Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero said as of Monday the number of workers seeking help had increased from 11 to 14.

She said these workers — who entered the CNMI as “tourists” — claimed that their wages had not been paid by their employers: MCC, Beilida and cmcmacau.com.

MCC and Beilida are sub-contractors of Saipan casino investor Imperial Pacific International

As for cmcmacau.com, Deleon Guerrero said: “CNMI DOL in its effort to find this employer…checked with Mr. Frank Cabrera from the Department of Commerce, Registrar of Corporation Division, to search their records, but the search on this company came up empty —meaning it is not a registered business and/or employer in the CNMI.”

In the meantime, she said, the 14 workers were temporarily housed at the Manamko’ Center beginning Tuesday night and were provided Meals-Ready-to-Eat by Homeland Security.

“All this coordination is made possible between the U.S. DOL Wage and Hour Saipan Office, Karidat, CNMI DOL, [the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs] and Homeland Security,” Deleon Guerrero said.

“CNMI DOL continues with its investigation regarding this developing concern, and is working closely with U.S. DOL Wage and Hour Saipan Office and Karidat,” she added.