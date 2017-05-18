Future McDonald’s in Yigo to go high tech

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Just over one year after taking ownership of McDonald’s of Guam, franchisee Jose “Joe” Ayuyu broke ground on Monday at the site of what will be the fast-food franchise’s leap into the 21st century in the Marianas.

“This will be the first McDonald’s in Guam that is modern in the sense of its look, kitchen, equipment and service,” Ayuyu said. “When it comes to technology, my staff knows that if it’s available, I want it.”

With more than 4,000 square feet at the corner of Route 1 and Chalan Lujuna in Yigo, the new McDonald’s will feature digital menu boards, a self-order kiosk, an automated drink system and table service.

Click to enlarge

The fast-food restaurant will also have a seating capacity of 52 and, for those who’d prefer to eat on the go, a double-lane drive thru.

Ayuyu, winner of the 2016 Guam Business Magazine’s Executive of the Year award, said he decided on the Yigo location based on northern Guam’s potential growth over the coming years.

‘Win-win for business and the community’

“When you look at Dededo and Yigo, you can understand that these are the two fastest-growing communities on Guam. Of course, we have our current location at Mobil, but it’s completely maxed out as far as what it can do for the community,” Ayuyu said. “I think this will be a win-win for both the business and the community. We can alleviate traffic at the Mobil location while also increasing sales. We’re excited.”

Ayuyu said the Mobil location will remain open even after the new McDonald’s opens; potentially in the next 10 months.

The new branch will also see the hiring of about 60 new employees.

The franchisee said he sees another four restaurants opening on Guam in the near future.

“As we speak, I’m already looking into more locations,” Ayuyu said. “What I like about Guam is that it’s growing steadily. In the Northern Marianas, we’ve seen what rapid, unpredictable growth can do, and we know that at the end of double-digit growth, there’s a double-digit slump. I don’t see that with Guam.”

Ayuyu is the president of JCA Guam LLC, which purchased McDonald’s operations in Guam from McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii in May last year.

Ayuyu said improvements and restructuring within the company’s Guam operations are ongoing.