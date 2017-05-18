Dave Sablan: Why was I asked to resign?

FORMER Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board member Dave Sablan Jr. says he’s not sure why the governor wanted him to resign.

“My colleagues are [the ones] facing allegations of violating their fiduciary duties. I am not sure why the governor asked me to resign as well. He did not give me any reason such as a lack of confidence in me or whether I failed in my duties,” Sablan said in an email interview.

He said the issue is whether the governor has lost trust and confidence in each board member’s ability to fulfill their individual fiduciary duty in improving CUC’s services at the least possible cost to ratepayers.

Sablan was the only board member who opposed the board’s controversial decision to purchase an $11 million power generator from General Pacific Services Marianas which triggered a public outcry and a legislative oversight hearing and meeting. Last week, the governor asked the gubernatorial appointees on the CUC board, Sablan among them, to resign.

During his term as chairman of the board, Sablan said that he was firm and serious about collecting the debt owed by government agencies.

He said the Public School System has now paid in full and is current, adding that he also worked on collecting from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation. “But we went off on a different track when I was relieved of my chairmanship; that debt is still outstanding. But we are seeing some cooperation with the central government in paying their accounts.”

As CUC board chairman, he commissioned the federally funded Leidos Study which gave CUC the basis to develop an “excellent plan to retire its old generators and replace them with more efficient and economic generator systems totaling 60 megawatts initially.”

Sablan said it was also during his time as chairman that they hired Matt Yaquinto as their chief financial officer which, he added, was a major step in augmenting the executive management of CUC “because financially it was in dire straits.”

He said Yaquinto was on the right track in getting CUC’s credit worthiness into an investment grade status so CUC could finance some of its capital improvements at a low interest rate.

But with Sablan no longer as chairman, the CUC board fired Yaquinto which was “devastating” for CUC, Sablan added.

During his tenure as chairman, Sablan said they also passed the Fox-Lawson pay scale recommendation for their staff.

“There were some gaps that our HR department was addressing individually, but that was stopped some time ago by the personnel committee and the majority board members. Our human resources is crucial to the success of CUC in meeting its objectives. We cannot take them for granted,” he said.

He said under his chairmanship the board was able to pass the plan to incorporate about 40 new technical apprentice positions to understudy the CW journeymen.

“The objective was to hire one apprentice for each CW so that over the course of 2-4 years, CUC would have local residents to take over these technical positions from our CWs,” he said.

To accomplish this, however, Sablan said they needed to develop a curriculum at the Northern Marianas Trades Institute patterned after the curriculum that the Guam Power Authority has with Guam Community College.

“I was involved in that program when I was chairman of the Guam Power Authority,” he added.

“The CUC plan went off on a different tangent, however, with the majority board deciding instead on what amounts to a technical training program for a few months at a time,” he said.

“This is not an apprenticeship program. I believe had we started this in 2014 when we discussed it and passed a motion to include these 40+ apprenticeship positions and funding in the 2015 budget, we would now be seeing some of our CWs being replaced by qualified and U.S. Department of Labor-certified journeymen in the electrical-mechanical trades.”

For some of the key positions within CUC, especially in the engineering and power divisions, he said he was prepared to include some scholarship funding for their staff to become professional engineers, by sending a few to a university, and when they return, they will provide many years of service to CUC.

“None of the above, unfortunately, took hold after I was removed as chairman of the CUC board,” Sablan said.

“I was frustrated that many of my suggestions and recommendations to improve our island-wide power system and address future demands were not considered,” he added.

With the funding from the federal government for CUC’s water and wastewater systems, he said they could have worked toward 100 percent 24-hour water service probably within a few years.

However, he added, the majority board members were too involved in micromanaging CUC operations and management, delaying and in many respects interfering with work progress.

The board concentrated a lot of its time and discussion on the details of operations and personnel, Sablan said.

CUC, he added, “must address the acquisition of new generators —the right way; we need to see how we can finance them or work out an independent power producer contract with a potential vendor/contractor. We need to stay away from micromanaging CUC operations. We need to have trust and confidence in our staff at CUC. Good leadership at the board level is the key to moving forward quickly with all our infrastructure improvement plans.”