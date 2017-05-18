Gold Mantis workers depart NMI

GOLD Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC construction workers left the island at 4 a.m. Tuesday after confirming from their families in China that their back wages and compensation had been wired to their bank accounts.

At the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport, Gold Mantis attorney Lang Liu with the assistance of Saipan attorney Tiberius Mocanu handed each of the 92 workers $1,600 in cash before their departure.

The amount represented a portion of the money owed to the workers, ranging from $9,000 to over $19,000. But the workers said their families told them that the balance had been transferred to their bank accounts in China.

U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigator Dan Wang was also at the airport to monitor the distribution of the workers’ money.

Through an interpreter, Meng Yong Jun, one of the workers, said: “I am thankful to the U.S. Department of Labor for handling the wage matter. But I feel unsettled about not receiving a penny for my burnt hand.”

Zhou Qing Jiang and Wu Guo Dong told Variety, “We are also thankful to the government and community of Saipan for their generous help.”

Zhou added, “Without their help, it would have been very difficult for us.”

Wu said if not for the support of U.S. Labor and the people of Saipan, the problem with their salaries would not have been resolved as soon as it was.

Now that their families have received the fruits of their labor, Zhou and Wu said they were happy to go home.

Gold Mantis attorney Lang Liu declined to be interviewed, but the company’s public affairs contact in the U.S., who is also a lawyer, said Gold Mantis will issue a statement.

At the workers’ barracks in Dandan on Tuesday, the landlady, who is also Chinese, told Variety: “everybody has left.”

The Gold Mantis workers, who said they arrived here as tourists, had staged public protests in Garapan over the wages owed by their employer.

Some of them who were injured at the Imperial Pacific construction site also demanded compensation for the days they were not able to work.