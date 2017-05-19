Guam, Navy sign agreement for solar facility

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The Guam Power Authority and the U.S. Navy have entered into a lease agreement that would dedicate 164 acres of military land for the construction of renewable energy facilities with a 40-megawatt generating capacity.

GPA and Navy officials held a signing ceremony at the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building in Mangilao Tuesday to commemorate the agreement.

The land will support the third phase of GPA’s renewable energy initiative, which is anticipated to yield at least 120 MW of renewable power once all three phases are complete. The renewable initiative is part of a 2008 mandate issued by the Guam Legislature.





GPA General Manager John Benavente is anticipated to recommend a renewable energy partner or partners for the second phase of the program in June. About 25 MW of solar power has already been built at Dandan by NRG.

The Navy lease agreement comes about a year after Guam Delegate Madeleine Bordallo raised concerns over which properties were being used for the renewable energy facilities and after the Navy indicated it would revise its proposal for the lease.

In particular, local residents and Gov. Eddie Calvo raised concerns over the use of the Tumon Tank Farm property, prompting Bordallo to place a temporary hold on the project.

The agreement signed Tuesday includes property on the Naval and Andersen Air Force bases. The lease avoids the contested land and remains on contingent military properties, according Benavente.