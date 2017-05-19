Court to appoint DNA, Carolinian culture experts in sexual-abuse-of-minor case

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho granted an ex-parte motion for a DNA expert and an expert in Carolinian culture in a sexual-abuse-of-a-minor case.

An ex-parte decision is one decided by a judge without requiring all of the parties to be present.

The defendant, Joseph Seman Epina, 43, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace. His lawyer is Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit who told the court that the government took DNA samples from the alleged victim and from Epina. The samples were sent for laboratory DNA testing for comparison and possible scientific match.

Nesbit said “parts of the forensic case report appear to contain exculpatory information, but the extent to which that information is exculpatory cannot be determined as the report is unintelligible to counsel without the assistance of a DNA expert.”

She said it is possible that the DNA evidence could aid his defense, but she is without the relevant expertise to fully assess the report provided.

Nesbit also asked the court for an expert in Carolinian culture.

She said the alleged victim is of Carolinian ancestry and has made certain statements that appear to be in conflict with Carolinian culture.

To fully explore this theory, Nesbit added, she needs to speak with an expert in Carolinian culture.

According to Epina’s defense counsel, the assistance of an expert witness is necessary in order to fully explore the credibility and accuracy of statements made by the alleged victim.

Nesbit said she has received the notes from an interview with the alleged victim, and she believes that the statements made call into question the accuracy and reliability of the alleged victim’s report “because some of these statements appear to indicate that she engaged in activities that are culturally unacceptable.”

Epina was arrested in March 2016 on a charge of raping a 12-year-old girl. Bail was set at $25,000 cash.

The court will continue the proceedings for arguments on June 8, 2017 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 220A.

Assistant Attorney General Besty Weintraub is prosecuting the case.