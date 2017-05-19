Ambrosio Ogumoro: Fitial protected Inos

FORMER Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Ambrosio Ogumoro said the “feud” in Dec. 2010 between then-Gov. Benigno R. Fitial and then-Lt. Gov. Eloy S. Inos was about Ogumoro’s allegations against Inos’s daughter, Kaye, who was then the DPS boating law administrator.

Ogumoro, who was recently found guilty of theft by deception and of misconduct in public office, will be sentenced on Sept. 12, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Last week, he held a media conference and asked CNMI Attorney General Edward Manibusan to investigate “DPS corruption under the Fitial-Inos administration.”

In 2010, Ogumoro said, he accused Kaye Inos of misusing federal funds. He said he documented his allegations and forwarded them to then-Attorney General Edward Buckingham.

Ogumoro said Fitial called to “sweet talk” him and to tell him that he, the then-governor, would handle it.

But Fitial never did, Ogumoro said.

Ogumoro was fired twice by Eloy Inos, as acting governor, in 2010, but was reinstated each time by Fitial.

Ogumoro said there were three witnesses, “all core Fitial-Inos supporters,” who can attest that then-Lt. Gov. Eloy Inos was in rage when he learned about Ogumoro’s accusations against his daughter.

At the time, Ogumoro said, there was a media article stating that he had dirt on Fitial. “The truth is, the dirt was on Lt. Governor Inos and Fitial was protecting him.”

Ogumoro said when Kaye Inos resigned from DPS after Fitial reinstated Ogumoro, her father secured her a “high paying job” at the Commonwealth Ports Authority.

At DPS, Ogumoro said she received an annual salary of $50,000 as director of administration while the other directors, he added, received $40,000 only.

Ogumoro also claims that his theft case was part of former DPS Commissioner James Deleon Guerrero’s personal vendetta against him, Ogumoro.

He alleges that Deleon Guerrero was Kaye Inos’s boyfriend, and that they used to go on off-island trips that cost more than $40,000,

Variety tried but failed to get a comment from Deleon Guerrero, Kaye Inos or the AG’s office.

But Deleon Guerrero has been quoted as saying that Ogumoro’s allegations were outrageous, and that the former DPS deputy commissioner is “deranged and unhinged.”