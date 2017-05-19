Biyu Hu arrested for ice trafficking; bail set at $500,000

BIYU Hu, 35, also known as “Brother,” was arrested after a “buy-walk” operation executed by the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force that yielded over 43 grams of ice or methamphetamine.

Hu was arrested at her residence directly behind the San Antonio Church on Tataga Street.

Hu, who was previously employed as a masseuse at Hanamitsu, appeared on Wednesday before Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on charges of possession and trafficking a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine or ice.

The judge imposed a $500,000 cash bail on the defendant whose lawyer is Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark. Also appearing for the defendant was an interpreter, Jean Shi, while the government was represented by Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds.

According to the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force, it learned from surveillance and a cooperating defendant, that Hu was dealing ice in and out of her residence in San Antonio.

The task force conducted a monitored buy-walk operation on three separate occasions involving Hu that yielded a total of 43.1 grams worth $7,000.

The task force said its informant bought 10.6 grams of ice worth $2,000 in the first operation; 5.3 grams of ice worth $1,000 in the second operation; and 27.2 grams of ice worth $4,000 in the third operation.

The task force also executed a search warrant for Hu’s residence and seized items, evidence and instrumentalities of controlled substance distribution.