CNMI Labor sanctions manpower agency for failing to comply with regulations

THE local Department of Labor has sanctioned YWA Human Resource CNMI Corporation for failing to comply with DOL regulations.

The company was fined $5,000 of which $2,000 was suspended for two years while the remaining $3,000 must be paid within 30 days.

Hearing Officer Jerry Cody also ordered the company to pay $7,400 in damages to Zaji Zajradhara, a U.S. citizen applicant rejected by YWA Human Resource for no cause when he applied for the job of events and marketing coordinator.

Cody also ordered the company to post declarations to each online responder for jobs posted and to comply with the terms of the order to prevent a reinstatement of the suspended portion of the fine.

At the same time, Cody reversed the denial of a certificate of good standing for YWA and ordered DOL’s Job Placement Section to issue a certificate of good standing to the company, provided it complies with the regulations and requirements.

A notice of violation was filed against the company after the Job Placement Section determined that the company violated some regulations such as failure to post employer declarations on the DOL website in 2016 for 17 job vacancy announcements posted on the website; failure to make a good faith effort to hire U.S. status-qualified citizens for job vacancies; and failure to give a U.S. citizen job preference for employment in the private sector.

Zajradhara also filed a complaint with DOL, saying that he is qualified for the job and that the company had not met DOL’s requirements when it rejected his application without just cause and hired a person who is not a U.S. citizen.

Cody, in his findings, said the applicant appears to be qualified for the advertised job, events and marketing coordinator, and has two years job experience.

He also noted that the company has not met the requirement to maintain a minimum workforce participation goal of 30 percent. The company has 66 full-time employees but only 13 are U.S. citizens or permanent residents and 53 are guest workers with CW-1 permits.

Cody ruled that the company violated the regulations when it rejected a U.S. citizen applicant without responding to his application first.

The applicant was not properly interviewed and was rejected without cause, the hearing officer added.

Cody said if the applicant was properly interviewed and hired for the events and marketing coordinator position, he could have been paid $9 per hour and would have received total wages of $9,360 for six months from July through December.

“The hearing officer finds that the appropriate damage award for this violation should be the maximum statutory amount minus the wages earned during the six-month period for a total award of $7,400,” Cody stated in his order dated May 11.

The document stated that Zajradhara applied first as a greeter for the casino, but the casino only needed two U.S. citizen greeters so he didn’t get the job. He then applied again after several months when YWA advertised another job position, but he said his application was not entertained and the company hired a guest worker instead to fill the vacancy.