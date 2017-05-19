NMC aims for preservation of local culture, says president

NORTHERN Marianas College President Dr. Carmen Fernandez said NMC will implement new projects that will help preserve and perpetuate local culture.

“The local languages Chamorro and Carolinian, for example, are important,” she added. “Language is the basic foundation of culture. If we lose our languages, we lose everything.”

NMC currently offers a Chamorro language course to its students, but Fernandez wants to open it to anyone interested.

“What we are trying to do is to offer an extensive experience, because right now Chamorro language instruction is offered by semester only. We could offer language classes on Saturday, or weekends, or at night for people who are working,” she said, adding that the course may be offered for the entire year.

Fernandez said the expanded course may be offered in July or August. “Once we secure the funding, we can start right away,” she added.

Fernandez said NMC is also exploring the possibility of offering a canoe-building and traditional navigation course.

“We are still in discussions right now,” she added. For the proa or canoe project, she said they will tap the skills and expertise of master navigators from the region to teach people in the CNMI who are interested in building a canoe and learning traditional navigation.