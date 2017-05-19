CHCC to hire 2 more doctors for family clinic

THE Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation will be getting two more doctors for its Family Care Clinic in the next six months, medical director Dr. Elizabeth Kohnen said.

“We have been working to improve and expand [the clinic] to meet the needs of the island. Despite continued financing challenges, we’re strengthening the primary care we offer at the adult clinic. In the two years that I’ve managed the clinic, our medical staff has increased,” Kohnen said.

Currently, the family clinic has two physician assistants and four internists.

According to Kohnen, the clinic also accommodates visiting specialists, including surgeons and a gastroenterologist. She said the clinic sees 50 to 60 people a day.

CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said they recognize that the family clinic may be the only choice for some because they do not deny patients who are not able to pay.

“We take being a safety net for CNMI families seriously, and in the long-run, seeing a primary care provider regularly can help to keep individuals out of the ER and the hospital.”

Kohnen said CHCC is strengthening primary care services by increasing the availability of essential healthcare for CNMI residents.

She said the World Health Organization and the World Bank recommended prioritizing primary care as a strategy to improve health outcomes.

“The goal of primary care is to diagnose and treat acute illnesses and prevent the worsening of chronic illnesses,” Kohnen said. She added that primary care providers are able to keep their patients healthy by managing multiple medical problems and not focusing on just one body system. She said based on research, providing patients access to primary care providers results in fewer hospitalizations and healthier communities.

Muna said progress may be “slow but we are steadily improving our services and the Family Care Clinic has become a more attractive option to the public.”

Dr. Aliza Norwood is the most recent addition to the clinic. She is an internal medicine doctor with special interests in preventive health care including diabetes management, health inequalities, and HIV.

“I first came to Saipan in May 2014, when I was on a month-long rotation through my residency at the University of California in San Francisco,” she said. “At the same time, I saw patients who were very sick in the hospital and felt grateful that I was able to help and give back to this community. I returned home at the end of the month, but knew I wanted to come back to Saipan and make it my home. I was excited to learn that Saipan is one of the few places where I have the opportunity to work both in the hospital and in the clinics.”

In Oct. 2016, she signed a two-year contract at CHCC with the open option of staying longer.

Norwood has been working in the hospital wards for the past six months. This month, she began seeing patients in the clinic as a primary care doctor.

She said she enjoys the opportunity to help patients manage diseases before they lead to serious damage.