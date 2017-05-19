CUC sued for breach of contract

INITIATIVE, Intelligence, Innovations, Investments or 4i-CNMI LLC has filed a lawsuit in Superior Court against the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. for breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

4i’s legal counsel Robert O’ Connor said CUC has refused to pay his client for the 1,000-foot geothermal exploratory assessment well it drilled in Gualo Rai last year.

According to the lawsuit, CUC and 4i entered into a geothermal resource assessment contract on or about July 2, 2014 relying on funding assistance from the U.S. Department of the Interior to drill an exploratory geothermal gradient well to determine whether geothermal energy might be a feasible alternative for Saipan.

O’ Connor said 4i substantially complied with its performance obligations under the contract, but CUC materially breached the contract on or about Jan. 2017 by issuing a notice of termination; and, by failing and refusing to perform its obligations under the contract, including, but not limited to, its obligation to compensate 4i for its performance as provided for by the contract.

CUC’s failure to compensate 4i for its substantial performance violated CUC’s duty of good faith and fair dealing under the contract, the lawsuit stated.

O’Connor said the drilling was very difficult with fractured geological conditions, and ultimately fine sand, but the end result of this assessment well was that the conditions for geothermal energy exploration and production seem very good for Saipan.

CUC should be using the existing well for periodic temperature assessments, he said.

This was the deepest hole drilled on Saipan, he added, and 4i’s final report to CUC noted: “The existence of very high temperature gradients and high heat flow has been confirmed...a significant area of high heat flow is indicated. [This] would indicate a good potential for exploitable temperatures (400F) at drillable depths.”

O’Connor said “temperature gradients recorded in the deepened GR-6 [well] are extremely high, up to 14 degrees F/100 feet. This compares to a normal geothermal gradient of close to 1 degree F/100 feet. The very high gradients are indicative of an active heat source and heat flow.”

However, despite “the fact that this exploratory assessment well provided, and continues to provide valuable information to CUC, CUC’s board refused to pay 4i for its performance under the contract.”

O’Connor said they “expect a new board of directors at CUC will look at this anew and get off on the right foot by paying its vendors for the valuable work they do.”

He said 4i is owed more than $700,000 or 70 percent of the contract price for this well — money provided to CUC by the U.S. Department of the Interior.