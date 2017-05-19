Imperial Pacific gets DPW approval to open casino

IMPERIAL Pacific International is a step closer to opening the casino portion of its hotel project in Garapan now that the Department of Public Works has approved its conditional certificate of occupancy.

DPW issued the permit on Tuesday, and IPI must now request and seek clearance from the Commonwealth Casino Commission before it can open and operate the casino.

The conditional occupancy permit states:

“This certificate is issued pursuant to the requirements of Section 7029, Public Law, 6-45, CNMI Building Safety Code, certifying that, at the time of issuance, this structure was in compliance with the various codes regulating building construction or use.”

The conditional occupancy permit is for the casino facilities, the Tapochau Bar, business offices L1M and L2M and the casino’s grand lobby.

The conditional occupancy permit will expire on Nov. 16, 2017.

According to the conditional permit:

“IPI [will] indemnify and hold harmless the CNMI government, its employees and assigns from any and all actions, death, injuries, property damage, suits, debts, duties, claims and demands whatsoever resulting from any action, negligence or omission by the owner while the structure and premises is under conditional occupancy….”

IPI will also “restrict the swing movement of Tower Cranes No. 3, 4 and 5 and 6 so as not to encroach over the airspace of the occupied areas at any time.”

It will “provide a safety officer to monitor the swing limits of the tower cranes; adhere to the tower crane safety plan…; and provide a safety plan during the installation of the required seismic brackets and hangers for sprinkler piping.”

The permit states that failure to adhere to these conditions will result in the revocation of the occupancy permit.

The permit further states that the total occupants of the casino facility are 1,061 — 30 staff members for the bar, 106 for the business offices, 93 for business office 1, and 832 for the grand lobby.

In a phone interview, Commonwealth Casino Commissioner Joseph Reyes said this is just a conditional permit for IPI so they can commence with the operation of their phase 1 plan, which is the casino component.

“There are conditions enumerated. To operate they need the casino commission’s clearance, and they must ask for it. There are requirements to be met by regulation,” he added.