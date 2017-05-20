Taste of the Marianas on Saturday

(MVA) — The 19th Annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden will be held Saturday in May at Garapan Fishing Base from 6 to 10 p.m.

Registration is open for the first 10 participants in the BBQ Pork Ribs Cook Off co-sponsored by Twin’s and Hannam Super Markets, with hundreds of dollars in cash, shopping gift certificates, and Taste tokens for the top 3 winners.

This Saturday’s entertainment includes: Out of the Ordinary Band, CAB Dancers, Alana’ai, Saipan Music & Dance Studio, UBSES, and Da Kine. Cook off registration forms and rules are available at www.mymarianas.com/, and the last day to register is May 19.