BOE should participate in consultations with military, member says

BOARD of Education member Florine M. Hofschneider of Tinian has formally asked the BOE to create a team that will participate in consultation meetings on the CNMI Joint Military Training Environmental Impact Statement or CJMT IES.

“They are beginning to make some changes to the original IES,” she said. “This is a good time to organize a team and to sit in on the consultation meetings.”

She said the military activities in Tinian have affected the schools there, including Koblerville and San Antonio on Saipan. “It is very noisy now in those areas and this affects the education of the students,” she added.

Hofschneider said the BOE team will participate in every consultation meeting of CJMT IES and report back to the board. She particularly wants to know what the noise level is and its impact on the community and schools.

BOE member Herman T. Guerrero said they should ask the military not to disrupt the education of the children in the affected areas.

He also wants to know how prepared the CNMI government is in addressing the community’s concerns.