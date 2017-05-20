DPS not investigating Ambrosio Ogumoro’s allegations; AG says he’s reviewing them

DEPARTMENT of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero said they are not initiating an investigation into the corruption allegations of former DPS Deputy Commissioner Ambrosio Ogumoro.

But Attorney General Edward Manibusan said his office has received Ogumoro’s complaint. “We will review the complaint to determine if further investigation is warranted,” he added.

Ogumoro last week asked the AG to investigate “DPS corruption under the Fitial-Inos administration” involving former DPS Commissioner James Deleon Guerrero, former DPS boating-law administrator Kaye Inos and former Police Officer Melissa Bauleong.

DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero said it is up to the AG’s office whether or not to investigate Ogumoro’s allegations.

Ogumoro was found guilty of theft by deception and of misconduct in public office. He will be sentenced on Sept. 12, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

His lawyer, Mark Hanson, has filed a motion for judgment of acquittal and, alternately, a motion for a new trial, saying that no rational juror could have found beyond a reasonable doubt all of the essential elements of the crime of theft by deception.

Ogumoro’s counsel also accused the government of prosecutorial misconduct during the jury trial.