Senate passes tax measure with amendments

THE Senate on Thursday passed a House measure that originally included the Department of Public Safety, the fire department, the Drug Court and Northern Marianas College as recipients of the casino gross revenue tax.

Eight members, with the exception of Sen. Frank Cruz, approved House Bill 20-15 introduced by Rep Angel Demapan but with amendments offered by Sens. Jude Hofschneider and Sixto Igisomar.

The Senate version no longer mentions DPS, the fire department or the Drug Court as recipients. They were replaced by “payment of land claim settlements and other money judgments and settlements against the CNMI government; retirees’ death benefits, the First Senatorial District, the Second Senatorial District and the Third Senatorial District.”

The measure now goes back to the House.

Also on Thursday, the Senate did not act on House Concurrent Resolution 20-1 which approves the revenues identified for the fiscal year 2018 budget.

The senators said they wanted clarification regarding the availability of funds and have asked for a more detailed report from the Department of Finance.

FY 2018 starts on Oct. 1, 2017.