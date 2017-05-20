Governor to start appointing new CUC board members next week

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres said he will start the process of nominating qualified individuals as new board members of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

In an interview on Thursday, Torres said he will also appoint members for the Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission.

Right now, CPUC has only one member, Dave Guerrero, and cannot function due to the lack of a quorum. It also doesn’t have funding.

Torres said he is now looking into this issue and will allot funding once additional members are named so the commission can again function as CUC’s regulator.

In other news, the governor was asked to comment about the Department of Public Works’ decision to grant Imperial Pacific International’s conditional occupancy permit for its casino.

“From the very beginning, while they [IPI] were still doing the construction, I asked them [DPW] to make sure that the structure was done right and to make sure there was no cutting corners on what had to be done and to make sure the contractors followed the laws and rules,” Torres said.