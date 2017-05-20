Official: CUC needs new engine

THE executive director of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. said the purchase of a new engine to replace the old engine 8 must be pursued without further delay.

Gary Camacho, in a letter to Gov. Ralph Torres dated May 17, said the replacement of engine 8 is a priority.

He noted that the CUC board voted to cancel RFP-17-001 and RFQ-17-001, referring to the botched attempt to purchase a power generator from General Pacific Services Marianas.

“While CUC continues to aggressively perform the maintenance on the other engines at Power Plants 1, 2, and 4, the replacement of engine 8 must continue to be pursued on a priority basis. I have been informed by the management of power generation that there exists an ongoing immediate and pressing need for this replacement engine due to the existence of an extremely low power reserve capacity on Saipan.”

Camacho said the reserve capacity for Saipan is less than 3 megawatts as a result of required scheduled maintenance of the power units.

“CUC feels that the minimum reserve capacity for Saipan should be equal to 40 percent-50 percent of the peak demand for power. Currently, Saipan’s peak power demand is approximately 41 MW. If any one of the large units at Power Plant1 has to be taken out of service for scheduled maintenance or unscheduled repair work, Saipan’s power grid would be deficient in meeting the island’s power demand. This situation is the result of the rapid commercial development and economic growth Saipan has experienced over the last year,” Camacho said.

He said Saipan’s power plants and engines are more than 25 years old and the purchase of a new engine to replace engine 8 must be pursued without further delay.

“This should be followed later by the expansion of Power Plant 1 to add further engines which will increase Saipan’s power generation capacity,” he added.

Camacho told the governor that he will take the appropriate and lawful steps provided for under CUC’s procurement regulations to proceed with the procurement and installation of a replacement engine for engine 8.

“This project will include the task of removing engine 8 from the power plant and inspecting its mounting pad to determine its suitability for the installation of the replacement engine. I will also be considering recommendations from the management of power generation relative to the need for the procurement of consultancy services to advise CUC on the project,” Camacho said.