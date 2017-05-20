Body found in Tinian jungle

POLICE said the body of Ian Napu Ikehara, 44, was found Friday morning last week in a jungle on Tinian.

Ikehara was hired by a surveying company to help cut trails in the woods northeast of the Tinian airport for a land survey project, according to the Department of Public Safety spokesman, Sgt. Jason Tarkong.

He said police learned from an eyewitness that on Thursday, May 11, 2017, the victim was with a witness cutting trails in the boonies when Ikehara started acting strange and violent, “scaring the eyewitness” who left Ikehara alone to seek help.

Other workers near the area were notified by the eyewitness and they attempted to help Ikehara but were unable to locate him.

A search was conducted, but they still could not find Ikehara, Tarkong said.

The next day, May 12, at 9:50 a.m., an eyewitness found the victim’s body in the jungle — it was already in the early stages of decomposition, Tarkong said, adding that police treated the area where they found the body as a crime scene.

Police detectives and crime-scene technicians from Saipan arrived on Tinian to process the scene and collect evidence while Ikehara’s body was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center’s morgue on Saipan.

An autopsy was conducted, but the preliminary findings remain inconclusive pending the result of a toxicology test, Tarkong said, adding that the case has been classified as “dead person.”

For his part, Guam chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola told Variety on Thursday that the examination of the body was not yet done.

He said it was very difficult to complete the test as the body was decomposing.

According to Espinola, he also sent a sample to a Hawaii laboratory and the results will be out in two weeks.

He said there was no trauma on the body, and no signs of foul play.

Department of Public Safety Robert Guerrero said the case is still under investigation.