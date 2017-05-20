Twin sisters, separated for 39 years, meet again

AFTER almost four decades, identical twins Dolores and Rosa Sablan saw each other again on their home island of Saipan.

They were still in their 20s when they left the island. Dolores moved to Guam and then to California in 1978 while Rosa remained on Guam. Their only means of communication were long distance phone calls.

It was their sister Laura Muna of Koblerville who initiated a family reunion on Saipan so her twin sisters could be together again.

They were supposed to meet here on their birthday on March 29 but Dolores felt ill.

“You have no idea how I felt,” she told Variety. “What was so unbelievable was that my twin sister also felt my pain.”

Although they were thousands of miles away from each other, Rosa said, whenever one of them felt sad or was in pain, the other would feel the same way.

Both are very glad to see each other again on Saipan.

“We stared at each other, and it felt so good,” Dolores said. “Our bond remains strong.”

Rosa said she was very thankful to God to be able to see her sister again.

“I am so happy and proud to see her,” she said.

Both said they were also amazed by the great changes that have taken place on the island since the 1970s.

Dolores said she was impressed by the big houses, good roads and business establishments she saw while driving from the airport.

Rosa said the improvements on Saipan were “huge,” so different from what it was back in the day.

Dolores has three children and four grandchildren who reside in San Diego, California while Rosa has five children, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Dolores and Rosa still have the same fashion tastes. In their younger days, Dolores said they wore the same style of clothes and shoes.

“We like the same food as well,” Dolores said.

They also fell in love with twin brothers. Rosa, however, wasn’t ready to settle down at that time, but Dolores eventually married her boyfriend, Anthony.

On Mother’s Day, they stayed at their sister Laura’s home after visiting their parents’ graves at the cemetery.

“We pretty much enjoyed ourselves, laughing, bringing back the old days,” Dolores said.

She said she and her sister want to further explore Saipan and visit Managaha as well.