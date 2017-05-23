Zoning Board approves Skywalker conditional use permit application

THE Saipan Zoning Board on Wednesday approved a conditional-use application for the Skywalker Holdings Company staff housing project.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the applicant is proposing to construct and assemble three pre-fabricated structures for institutional residential use.

The use of the application is classified as institutional residential and is permitted in the district as a conditional use, she said, adding that the project site is in Papago which is zoned as rural.

Ogumoro said the housing units are for Skywalker’s executive staff and managers and will include a parking area that complies with zoning requirements.

During the public hearing at the multi-purpose center, Rep. Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero inquired about the specifications of the project including parking, road access and sewer connections.

Skywalker representative Sonya Pangelinan Dancoe, PE, of SPDA Engineering, said the project has a septic system and parking area.

She said they utilized only one half of the entire 5,000-square-meter property to reduce impact and to eliminate further permit requirements.

Skywalker director Sophia Alvarez said the project is strictly for staff and mid-level management housing.

Dancoe said there is currently residential housing in the vicinity of the property and CUC has also attested that there are water and power connections available at the site.

“We consulted with [the] Fish and Wildlife [Division], and we have been given a permit that includes a requirement to mitigate any impact on any endangered bird species identified at the site,” Dancoe said.

She said they also secured a Division of Environmental Quality one-stop permit.

“We are addressing all the concerns of environmental regulatory agencies,” she added.

Also on Wednesday, the Zoning Board headed by its chairman Diego Blanco postponed the hearing on the conditional-use applications of Unity Sense LLC and Seatimes Company Ltd.





Unity Sense is proposing to develop the Heaven II Hotel in an existing structure on Capital Hill. The applicant James Bi said the owner of the proposed development project is the Hilton Hotel Shanghai.

Neighboring residents have no objection to the proposed project since it will enhance the long-abandoned structure in the area, but they are concerned about the long-term plans of the applicant.

Blanco asked the applicant to submit the operating agreement for the project.

As for the Seatimes Company, Blanco said they have to postpone the hearing on its conditional-use permit because the applicant failed to show up.

He said there were many inquiries concerning the project, but they could not get answers from the applicant which is proposing to occupy two existing buildings to operate a bed-and-breakfast facility in Garapan.

The other Zoning Board members present at the hearing were Bruce Bateman, Joe Ayuyu Jr., Mariano Taitano and Joel Camacho.