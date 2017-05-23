Saipan delegation approves measures to designate rural areas as tourist districts

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation has passed measures that will designate rural and commercial areas as tourist resorts.

Eighteen members on Friday approved House Local Bill 20-5 which will amend the Saipan Official Zoning Map Sheets 03 and 05 of 29 with Rep. Vinnie Sablan and House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez voting no.

Nineteen members also voted to pass House Local Bill 20-10 which will amend the Saipan Official Zoning Map Sheet 20 of 29, rezoning several lots from “Village Residential” to “Village Commercial.” Rep. Vinnie Sablan voted no.

Both measures were introduced by the delegation chairman, Rep. John Paul Sablan, and will now go to the governor.

Sablan said the Zoning Board held a public hearing with respect to the rezoning of some areas and recommended that rezoning these areas is in the best interests of the community.

But the delegation did not act on his House Local Bill 20-12 which proposes to extend the relocation deadline for poker establishments in residential villages for two more years.