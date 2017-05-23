Zoning administrator reiterates opposition to extension of poker arcades’ relocation deadline

ZONING Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation should not pass House Local Bill 20-12 which will extend for two years the relocation of poker arcades in residential villages as required by current law.

She said Saipan Local Law 18-5 or the Saipan Zoning Law of 2013 does not aim to shut down poker establishments, but wants them to move to designated areas so their operations and growth can be centralized and separated from the villages and family life.

The benefits of relocating poker outlets in the residential villages include helping deter criminal and drug-related activities as well as financial and domestic problems within families, she said.

“I am sure that you would all agree that the number of crimes committed at poker establishments, ranging from burglaries to murders, is alarming enough to warrant our serious attention,” Ogumoro said.

She noted that instead of relocating, some of the affected poker operators have indicated that they “will wait until the bill is passed.”

Ogumoro said the zoning office is also one of the recipients of poker revenues, a majority of which fund the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program.

She believes that poker businesses can continue to generate revenues in new locations.

If revenues are diminished, she said lawmakers can look for alternative funding sources for SHEFA.

Ogumoro said based on their statistics, there are 46 active poker establishments.

Of this number, she said, only eight are in areas designated for poker businesses while 38 are still outside these zones. Of the 38 outside, 20 are situated within the heart of villages, she added.

“I feel strongly that the purpose of zoning is to improve people’s lives in the CNMI,” Ogumoro said. “My daughter, now working toward completing her second year at Boise State University, is a recipient of SHEFA, and while I believe this is a very important benefit to our families, it does not need to get in the way of protecting our families and removing poker from the villages. I once again urge the delegation to vote against extending the time to relocate poker arcades in residential villages.”