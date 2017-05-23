GAO: NMI doesn’t have enough local workers

THE U.S. Government Accountability Office says when the federal CW-1 permit program ends in 2019, the CNMI’s unemployed domestic workforce, estimated at 2,386 in 2016, will be well below the demand for labor.

In a report, GAO, the non-partisan investigative arm of the U.S. Congress, reiterated its testimony before the U.S. Energy and Natural Resources Committee last month, saying that if all workers with CNMI-Only transitional worker or CW-1 permits were removed from the labor market, the result will be a 26 to 62 percent reduction in the CNMI’s gross domestic product — “a relatively large negative effect on the economy.”

GAO did not make any recommendations, but it provided data and figures regarding CNMI workforce issues. (See http://www.gao.gov/assets/690/684778.pdf/)

It noted that since 2000, “the percentage of the CNMI’s population not made up of U.S. citizens or nationals has decreased, from about 56 percent to about 43 percent as of the 2010 decennial census.”

It also pointed out that “the number of employed workers increased from the lowest point in 2013 by approximately 8 percent by 2015 (from 23,344 to 25,307). However, the number employed in 2015 (25,307) was still approximately 31 percent less than the number employed in 2007 (36,524).”

The local economy, which started to decline in 1998, began showing signs of recovery in 2014-2015.

According to GAO, “The number of foreign workers fell from a peak of over 38,500 in 2002 (roughly 76 percent of the employed workers) and was under 13,000 in 2015. In contrast, since 2002, the number of domestic workers has fluctuated year to year, ranging from about 10,500 to about 13,500, but increased by 17 percent from 2013 to 2015.”

Foreign workers continue to make up a large percentage of certain CNMI industries and occupations, GAO stated.

“Among the industries and occupations with the largest number of CNMI workers, construction and accommodation or food services — or hospitality — had the highest percentage of foreign workers, with 80 percent or more non-U.S. workers.”

GAO said the CNMI is currently experiencing a growing demand for construction and hospitality workers, but local employers face multiple challenges in recruiting and retaining U.S. workers.

“One employer that recruited nine workers from the U.S. mainland told us that relocation costs were very high. Representatives from one company spent more than $1 million to recruit and relocate 120 U.S. workers to Saipan, but half of them left after a typhoon in 2015…. Another large employer told us that costs of relocation to Saipan are extremely high and cannot be circumvented, particularly for middle-management positions.”

Moreover, “the geographical distance and remoteness of the CNMI from Hawaii and the U.S. mainland make it difficult to retain U.S. workers. One employer told us that the U.S. workers successfully recruited from California did not stay with the employer for three months because of the long distance from home, among other factors. The four local workers that another employer hired to replace one CW-1 worker did not maintain employment for more than two weeks each. Meanwhile, all of the local hires recruited through an apprenticeship program left within two years to take higher paying jobs with the CNMI government, according to another employer. A hotel employer told us the turnover rate among workers recruited locally is high because employers in Guam, Hawaii, and other off-island locations offer higher wages.”

In his letter to GAO Director for International Affairs and Trade David Gootnick, Gov. Ralph Torres said “GAO’s findings…provide a number of key implications for federal and CNMI policy-makers to consider. Primary of which is that the economic growth witnessed in recent years has showcased increased potential for the CNMI to hire and retain more U.S. eligible workers and allow for progressively higher wages without undue economic costs.”

Torres said the economic implications of ending the CW program is dramatic and worthy of serious consideration.

“The estimated loss to GDP by 26 to 62 percent highlights the fragility of small island economics but also of the economic necessity of labor access in geographically isolated islands such as the NMI,” the governor added.

“The draft report finds that with an economy strengthened by foreign labor, U.S. eligible workers are finding increasing opportunities. Domestic workers in the economy are at their highest level since 2004, the economy is able to support continued job growth and rising wages and the ratio of foreign to domestic workers is at a decades-long high.”

The Obama administration and the CNMI government have asked the U.S. Congress to extend the CW program until Dec. 2029 and increase the current CW cap of 12,998 to 18,000.